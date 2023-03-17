Wolves dealt blow ahead of Leeds United clash with striker picking up injury

Latest Wolves injury news as they prepare to face Leeds United

Wolves will be without forward Hwang Hee-chan for their game against Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend. The South Korea has picked up an injury and will sit out against the Whites.

The 27-year-old scored last time out for his side away at Newcastle United. However, the Midlands outfit ended up losing 2-1.

Speaking ahead of the Leeds clash, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has said: “Unfortunately, we have an injury with Hee Chan, but the rest are more or less ready. We have a little bit of a problem with another player, but we have to wait until tomorrow or until tonight to have more information, but it’s clear that Hee Chan is out.

“Hee Chan is an important player for us, but unfortunately, he’s not here so we have to put our confidence in other players. We trust in all the squad, all the players, and we have to put the trust in those chosen.

“We hope that Hee Chan is ready as soon as possible, but now, the more important players are the ones who are ready and available for tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, Boubacar Traore remains out of action. Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha are both fit though.

Leeds are inside the relegation zone but could rise out of the bottom three with a win at Molinuex. Wolves are only four points above them and the bottom of the table from Crystal Palace in 12th downwards is very tight at the moment.