Yorkshire-based boss gets nod again as EFL Championship manager of the month
Farke, who also won the award once with Norwich City, has been rewarded for the Whites' unbeaten December.
He saw off competition from Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, amongst others, to win the award.
Leeds dropped just two points in six December matches, a stoppage-time equaliser earning them a point at Preston North End.
From there on they ended the year with three wins without conceding, to put them top of the Championship table. In all Leeds scored 13 goals in December, conceding just two.
It is the first time this season Farke has won the prize, having claimed it three times in four months during the middle of last season.
Consecutive draws to start 2025 have since extended Leeds' unbeaten run to eight matches.
Tony Mowbray, Mick McCarthy (both six), Billy Davies (seven), Chris Hughton (nine) and record-holder Neil Warnock (11) are the only managers to have won the Championship award more often than Farke.
Former Doncaster Rovers coach Richie Wellens, now at Leyton Orient, won the League One prize, with Walsall's Mat Saddler chosen in League Two.
