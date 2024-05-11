However, they are far from alone in attracting bumper crowds to games in the second tier. The Whites have competition in Yorkshire alone, with Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday among the most heavily backed outfits in the division.

It has not been plain-sailing for any of the three aforementioned clubs over the last year but the clubs have retained impressive levels of support. Leeds ended the season in dire form and missed out on automatic promotion, while Middlesbrough did not even make the play-offs.

Wednesday endured hardship for the majority of the campaign but managed to beat the drop on the final day.

But who are the most well-supported club in the league? Here are the average attendances of every Championship club from the regular 2023/24 season, courtesy of Transfermarkt.