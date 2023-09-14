The ratings of Leeds United players in EA Sports FC 24 have been released.

The game, formerly known as FIFA, generates excitement on a yearly basis as players wait to learn the overall rating they have been given.

There are some downgrades for members of the Leeds squad this year, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, there are some upgrades and new inclusions to get excited about.

Teenage prodigy Archie Gray has made a seamless transition into a key first-team role this season and features for the first time.

Fellow prospect Mateo Joseph is also included, while Darko Gyabi and Wilfried Gnonto are the highest risers from last year’s game.

Here are Leeds United’s EA FC 24 ratings.

Darko Gyabi Rating: 62

Mateo Joseph Rating: 63

Archie Gray Rating: 64