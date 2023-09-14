All Sections
Leeds United's EA FC 24 ratings as Archie Gray introduced and Wilfried Gnonto gets upgrade

The ratings of Leeds United players in EA Sports FC 24 have been released.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST

The game, formerly known as FIFA, generates excitement on a yearly basis as players wait to learn the overall rating they have been given.

There are some downgrades for members of the Leeds squad this year, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, there are some upgrades and new inclusions to get excited about.

Teenage prodigy Archie Gray has made a seamless transition into a key first-team role this season and features for the first time.

Fellow prospect Mateo Joseph is also included, while Darko Gyabi and Wilfried Gnonto are the highest risers from last year’s game.

Here are Leeds United’s EA FC 24 ratings.

Rating: 62

1. Darko Gyabi

Rating: 62 Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Rating: 63

2. Mateo Joseph

Rating: 63 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Rating: 64

3. Archie Gray

Rating: 64 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rating: 66

4. Leo Hjelde

Rating: 66 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
