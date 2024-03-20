The Whites have a strong Welsh contingent in their squad, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts and Daniel James all senior Wales internationals.

All four have been called up for the latest round of international fixtures and could be involved as Rob Page’s men face Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off. Kamara is likely to be involved for Finland, meaning he could be facing as many as four of his club teammates.

Speaking ahead of the game, scheduled to get underway at 7:45pm tomorrow (March 21), Kamara said: “They are all quality players and have done well this season. Hopefully I can use all my information against them in a way to help us.

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is a Finland international. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“I’m looking forward to playing against them. 2024 has been good to us all as we’re in good form at Leeds. All I can do is take my good experience right now to help my teammates, and hopefully get the win.”

A lot has been made of the spirit within the Leeds squad and Daniel Farke has been credited with helping restore it to a squad that looked flat during last season’s Premier League decline.

Kamara has insisted there has been plenty of banter relating to the game - and claimed some teammates have taken his side in the good-natured verbal spars.

