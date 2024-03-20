Leeds United's Glen Kamara hopes knowledge of teammates is an advantage ahead of Wales v Finland

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is hoping knowledge of his Welsh teammates will be an advantage when Finland take on Wales.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Mar 2024, 20:45 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 20:50 GMT

The Whites have a strong Welsh contingent in their squad, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts and Daniel James all senior Wales internationals.

All four have been called up for the latest round of international fixtures and could be involved as Rob Page’s men face Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off. Kamara is likely to be involved for Finland, meaning he could be facing as many as four of his club teammates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the game, scheduled to get underway at 7:45pm tomorrow (March 21), Kamara said: “They are all quality players and have done well this season. Hopefully I can use all my information against them in a way to help us.

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is a Finland international. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesLeeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is a Finland international. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is a Finland international. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“I’m looking forward to playing against them. 2024 has been good to us all as we’re in good form at Leeds. All I can do is take my good experience right now to help my teammates, and hopefully get the win.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter

A lot has been made of the spirit within the Leeds squad and Daniel Farke has been credited with helping restore it to a squad that looked flat during last season’s Premier League decline.

Kamara has insisted there has been plenty of banter relating to the game - and claimed some teammates have taken his side in the good-natured verbal spars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “There has been a lot of banter flying about coming up to the game. A few of the boys took my side because there’s four of them and one of me. I feel like all my teammates are looking forward to this game and are a bit neutral.”

Related topics:Glen KamaraFinlandWalesEthan Ampadu