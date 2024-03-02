All Sections
Leeds United's most valuable players - where Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray and more rank

Leeds United’s squad is stacked with talent.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Mar 2024

Daniel Farke has undeniably got the Whites clicking and deserves praise for the way in which he has rejuvenated the club following a dismal 2022/23 campaign. However, it is also impossible to deny he has some serious talent at his disposal.

There was a mass exodus following relegation to the Championship, with a number of high-profile figures moving on in a summer of change. While many sought pastures new, a number of those who opted to stay have reaped the benefits.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, for example, could have been understood had they wished to continue playing top-flight football. Instead, they committed to Farke and his project and have seen their stock soar as a result.

But which of Leeds’ stars is the most valuable? Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, The Yorkshire Post have compiled a ranking of the most valuable players in Farke’s squad, excluding loanees.

Here are Leeds United's most valuable players according to Transfermarkt.

1. Leeds United's most valuable players

Here are Leeds United's most valuable players according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Value: €1.8m

2. 16. Kristoffer Klaesson

Value: €1.8m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €4m

3. 15. Charlie Cresswell

Value: €4m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €4m

4. 14. Ilia Gruev

Value: €4m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

