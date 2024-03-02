Daniel Farke has undeniably got the Whites clicking and deserves praise for the way in which he has rejuvenated the club following a dismal 2022/23 campaign. However, it is also impossible to deny he has some serious talent at his disposal.

There was a mass exodus following relegation to the Championship, with a number of high-profile figures moving on in a summer of change. While many sought pastures new, a number of those who opted to stay have reaped the benefits.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, for example, could have been understood had they wished to continue playing top-flight football. Instead, they committed to Farke and his project and have seen their stock soar as a result.

But which of Leeds’ stars is the most valuable? Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, The Yorkshire Post have compiled a ranking of the most valuable players in Farke’s squad, excluding loanees.