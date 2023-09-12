Leeds United's net spend compared to Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Watford, Hull City and more - gallery
The summer transfer window is in the rear view mirror and the 2023/24 season is progressing at pace.
Although it remains early days, the first international break of the campaign has been reached.
It is at this stage of the season that fans begin to make judgements on how savvy a club has been in the transfer market.
Hefty fees only intensify transfer scrutiny, therefore net spends are helpful to reflect upon when making judgements on clubs.
Using Transfermarkt data, here are the Championship summer net spend balances.
1 / 7