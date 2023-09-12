All Sections
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Leeds United's net spend compared to Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Watford, Hull City and more - gallery

The summer transfer window is in the rear view mirror and the 2023/24 season is progressing at pace.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST

Although it remains early days, the first international break of the campaign has been reached.

It is at this stage of the season that fans begin to make judgements on how savvy a club has been in the transfer market.

Hefty fees only intensify transfer scrutiny, therefore net spends are helpful to reflect upon when making judgements on clubs.

Using Transfermarkt data, here are the Championship summer net spend balances.

Here are the net spends from across the Championship.

1. Championship net spends

Here are the net spends from across the Championship. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Net spend balance: +€161.79m

2. Southampton

Net spend balance: +€161.79m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Net spend balance: +€61.95m

3. Leicester City

Net spend balance: +€61.95m Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Net spend balance: +€46.42m

4. Watford

Net spend balance: +€46.42m Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

