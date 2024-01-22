Leeds United's weekend attendance compared to rivals including Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland
Although all three of the aforementioned outfits pulled big crowds, they had varying fortunes on the pitch. Leeds were the happiest after a late Joel Piroe penalty sealed victory over Preston North End.
Middlesbrough endured a frustrating afternoon at the Riverside, being held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Rotherham United.
Over in South Yorkshire, Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City as Sky Blues captain Ben Sheaf bagged a brace.
Elsewhere in the second tier, Hull City returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win away at Sunderland. Fabio Carvalho struck the only goal of the game to relieve some of the pressure starting to mount on the Tigers.
Huddersfield Town picked up a point at Ewood Park, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.
But which Championship fixture was the most well-attended? Here are all the Championship attendances from across the weekend, ranked.
