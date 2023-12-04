All Sections
Leeds United's weekend attendance compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Ipswich Town and more - gallery

There were some bumper crowds in the Championship over the weekend and those supporting Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday went home happy.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds locked horns with Middlesbrough and chaos ensued at Elland Road. The Whites emerged from the hectic affair as 3-2 victors, continuing their impressive run of form on home turf.

Wednesday picked up only their second league win of the season, defeating play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers 3-1. Young talent Bailey Cadamarteri opened the scoring before Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass struck for the Owls. Elsewhere in Yorkshire, a stunning long-range effort from Watford’s Wesley Hoedt condemned Hull City to a 2-1 defeat.

But how did the Yorkshire clubs compare to their rivals in the second tier when it came to attendance? Here are all the Championship attendances from the weekend, as per official EFL data, ranked from lowest to highest.

Here are the Championship attendances from across the weekend and how Leeds United compared to rivals.

Championship attendances from across the weekend

Here are the Championship attendances from across the weekend and how Leeds United compared to rivals. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Attendance: N/A

2. 12. Birmingham City 0-0 Rotherham United

Attendance: N/A Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Attendance: 14,280

3. 11. Preston North End 0-2 Queens Park Rangers

Attendance: 14,280 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Attendance: 14,725

4. 10. Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Attendance: 14,725 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

