Leicester City 'want £1.5m' for Sheffield United and Derby County transfer target
The 27-year-old has been loaned out by Leicester on six separate occasions, but none of his stints away from the club have been the catalyst for a breakthrough at the King Power Stadium.
He was most recently a temporary member of Stoke City’s squad and has also featured between the sticks for the likes of Preston North End and Rotherham United.
Derby County have been linked with the Danish stopper, while Sheffield United have also been credited with interest. However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades and the Rams have been put off by financial demands.
Leicester are said to want £1.5m for Iversen, who would also come with a £25,000-per-week contract. With the possibility of a loan move said to be shelved, interested clubs are thought to have been persuaded to look elsewhere.
Iversen is said to be keen on moving, with a fresh start seemingly something that could breathe new life into his career. However, it appears there may need to be a creation of wriggle room if a deal is to be struck.
Sheffield United have two senior goalkeepers on their books in Ivo Grbic and Adam Davies. Wes Foderingham left at the end of his Blades contract and his since signed for Premier League side West Ham United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.