Sheffield United are reportedly exploring alternative options after Leicester City slapped a £1.5m price tag on goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The 27-year-old has been loaned out by Leicester on six separate occasions, but none of his stints away from the club have been the catalyst for a breakthrough at the King Power Stadium.

He was most recently a temporary member of Stoke City’s squad and has also featured between the sticks for the likes of Preston North End and Rotherham United.

Leicester are said to want £1.5m for Iversen, who would also come with a £25,000-per-week contract. With the possibility of a loan move said to be shelved, interested clubs are thought to have been persuaded to look elsewhere.

Iversen is said to be keen on moving, with a fresh start seemingly something that could breathe new life into his career. However, it appears there may need to be a creation of wriggle room if a deal is to be struck.