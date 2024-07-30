Leicester City 'want £1.5m' for Sheffield United and Derby County transfer target

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:14 BST
Sheffield United are reportedly exploring alternative options after Leicester City slapped a £1.5m price tag on goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The 27-year-old has been loaned out by Leicester on six separate occasions, but none of his stints away from the club have been the catalyst for a breakthrough at the King Power Stadium.

He was most recently a temporary member of Stoke City’s squad and has also featured between the sticks for the likes of Preston North End and Rotherham United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derby County have been linked with the Danish stopper, while Sheffield United have also been credited with interest. However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades and the Rams have been put off by financial demands.

Daniel Iversen has been linked with a move away from Leicester City. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesDaniel Iversen has been linked with a move away from Leicester City. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Daniel Iversen has been linked with a move away from Leicester City. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Leicester are said to want £1.5m for Iversen, who would also come with a £25,000-per-week contract. With the possibility of a loan move said to be shelved, interested clubs are thought to have been persuaded to look elsewhere.

Iversen is said to be keen on moving, with a fresh start seemingly something that could breathe new life into his career. However, it appears there may need to be a creation of wriggle room if a deal is to be struck.

Sheffield United have two senior goalkeepers on their books in Ivo Grbic and Adam Davies. Wes Foderingham left at the end of his Blades contract and his since signed for Premier League side West Ham United.

Related topics:Daniel IversenLeicester CityDerby CountyRotherham UnitedStoke CityBlades

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.