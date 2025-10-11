HAVING got the taste for goalscoring in the early months of 2025-26, Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey is positively ravenous for more.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers' talismanic leader has also already bettered his best-ever season's tally in Rovers jersey - he scored his sixth goal of the campaign on September 20 - and at a time when the club's striker's are struggling in the scoring stakes, his input assumes added importance.

His admiring manager Grant McCann, whose side are seeking to secure their first win in five league matches at Richie Wellens's Leyton Orient on Saturday, said: "He's developed into that. He came here more as a deep-lying midfield player that can play at centre-back or right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A little bit like George Broadbent; (but) those two have almost changed positions. It's almost like they have swapped.

Grant McCann with Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey after the League One win against Rotherham United.

"It's just what they do on the training ground and what we see of them. And we'll keep working with them.

"He (Bailey) has always had the capabilities of doing it because he's tremendous in the air and brave. He makes runs into the box and is strong and gets in there. He's hard to get off the ball.

"It's something he is definitely improving on and does a lot of work on his finishing on the training ground and arriving in the box and things like that and he wants to get more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his final season at Gateshead in 2022-23, former Newcastle United academy product Bailey enjoyed his best-ever goals haul in his competitive career, scoring eight times for Heed.

Doncaster Rovers captain and current top-scorer Owen Bailey.

His current total at this stage of proceedings suggests he should beat that at a canter, but for his part, McCann is far more concerned about his team hitting targets as a group as opposed to players clocking individual milestones.

In that regard, there will certainly be no pressure from the manager.

McCann added: "We have internal targets about what we want to achieve this season, but not individual goals. That's really on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We stand by those internal goals, but to achieve them, it's about the habits of what we do and making sure we do everything properly, with the standards."

Rovers lock horns with former boss and legendary player Wellens today, amid speculation over the ex-Rovers chief's future amid links with the vacant posts at Luton Town and Blackpool.

McCann added: "Richie's done really well at Orient.