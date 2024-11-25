ALMOST four months into the 2024-25 season and Michael Duff is still holding out for a hero up front for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers chief has tried all sorts of options, mainly out of necessity due to an ongoing litany of frustrating injury problems.

With December now nigh, he is still having to chop and change and his latest injury issue on Saturday saw Rhys Healey pick up a calf issue just before half-time against Charlton, which is likely to rule him out for an additional spell.

Duff said: "We’ve had a lot of injuries to centre-forwards and that’s probably the one area where we think: ‘Come on, we need someone to put their hand up now.’

FRONT-RUNNER: Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma, in action against Charlton Athletic at the weekend. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"That’s been a lot of chopping and changing at that end of the pitch and we’ve tried every combination going and no-one can say they’ve not had a chance. That’s the one area where we are doing a lot of work and we’re just waiting for someone to say the shirt is mine.

"Josh Koroma was the one right at the start of the season, but he’s now missed a period of time. We missed Bojan for a period and Wardy (Danny Ward) has been in and out, fitness wise. Rhys has missed a big part of it as well.

"To be fair to Callum Marshall, he’s a young kid who has come in on loan and given absolutely everything. But it’s difficult to have that responsibility at such a young age at a big football club with all the expectation that goes with it.

"We create chances. We need the centre-forwards to say the shirt is mine. They have all had a go and that’s what we are waiting for.

STRIKING CONUNDRUM: Huddersfield Town boss, Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Josh is not massive. Rhys is good in the air, but not a target man. Bojan is as big as Freddie (Ladapo) and Wardy, but I don’t think we’ve got that 'make' of a player (physical striker). Because if we did, I’d play 4-4-2 and 'smash it'."

Duff will be forced to make at least two changes to his starting line-up from last weekend, with Healey and Matty Pearson (ankle) missing out in East London.

Fortunately, he has the squad to compensate, but he understandably hankers for the day when injury issues don't interrupt his matchday selection.

The Terriers boss, whose side are six unbeaten at league level, continued: "It would be nice. But it is what it is and why you have a squad. I say it all the time.

"It would be nice to pick the same 11 or have the option to pick the same 11.

"You look at some teams at the top end and it’s the same team every week.

"I know Charlton have had a lot of injuries as well, speaking to their sporting director before the (weekend) game.

"We’ve got to deal with it and have a squad with good players.

"We lose Matty and Micha (Michal Helik) is not a bad replacement at this level."