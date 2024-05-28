Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has broken his silence on the club’s Wembley heartbreak.

Southampton emerged victorious from the Championship play-off final, sealing a return to the top flight at the expense of the Whites. Cooper, the longest serving player on Leeds’ books, watched on from the bench as an unused substitute.

Members of the Leeds squad opted against speaking post-match, but Cooper has now issued a brief statement via social media to address the defeat. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Proud of our club. We will come again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His words are accompanied by a picture of Leeds fans at Wembley, scarves aloft, in the final few minutes before kick-off under the arch.

Liam Cooper was an unused substitute as Leeds United lost to Southampton at Wembley. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Another summer of change appears to be ahead for Leeds, who must now prepare for another season in the second tier. Cooper is out of contract and as it stands, will be seeking pastures new as a free agent.

There will also inevitably be clubs circling for some of Leeds’ most valuable assets. Crysencio Summerville, the 2023/24 Championship Player of the Season, is among those to have already been linked with a move away from Elland Road.