This week, two good men lost their jobs in Yorkshire football – more, in fact, because Xisco Munoz's entire Sheffield Wednesday backroom staff and Mark Hughes' assistant manager at Bradford City, Glynn Hodges, also paid the price for poor starts to the season.

Fans, even fans of those clubs, often take glee in singing "You're getting sacked in the morning" as some did to Munoz and Hughes, but Hull City's Liam Rosenior has spoken about how devastating it is to lose your job.

Even so, the pressure for quick results behind such a rapid turnover of managers cannot shape how they go about them, Rosenior insists, beyond trying to squeeze the maximum from every day.

Just over a year ago, he was in interim charge of Derby County before being harshly pushed aside after 12 games to make way for Paul Warne.

Hughes, one of the in English football’s most successful players, managed Wales as well as a number of Premier League clubs, Munoz won La Liga and the UEFA Cup at Valencia before turning to management with Dinamo Tbilisi, Watford, Huesca and Anorthosis. Rosenior does not think experience will have made getting the sack any easier for either.

"When any coach or manager loses his job, honestly, you say it and you mean it, it means everything," said the 39-year-old, whose father Leroy managed Gloucester City, Merthyr Tydfil, Torquay United, Brentford and, briefly, Sierra Leone.

"You put 24 hours a day into it, it's your obsession, your passion, and all of a sudden it doesn't go your way and it gets taken away from you.

"It hurts when people don't think you're good enough to do the job and all of a sudden you go from doing something you absolutely love every day to sitting at home.

PRESSURES: Hull City's Liam Rosenior (centre) with his managerial counterpart Xisco Munoz (right), who was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday this week

"I had that not long ago and it was difficult for me. It took me a long time to get over.

"Fortunately I'm at a club now that I absolutely adore and you have to use it as fuel to prove people wrong."

On Tuesday, Hull were on the wrong end of a good example of why clubs should show more patience.

Kieran McKenna was plucked from Manchester United's backroom to guide Ipswich Town to the League One play-offs in December 2021 but could only get them to 11th.

MOVED ON: Bradford City have parted ways with Mark Hughes

The Tractors Boys kept faith and won automatic promotion the following season, finishing above the Owls. Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Tigers left them second in the Championship Wednesday sit bottom of, 23 points behind after 10 games.

"It doesn't matter if you're a young manager or an old manager, if you have a way of playing – it could be any way of playing – and you stick with your coach, go through the difficult moments and you have a long-term objective, in the end you will get to where you want to be," said Rosenior, who even after just 40 games in charge is the Championship's 14th longest-serving manager.

"Kieran found it difficult at the start at Ipswich, they finished just outside the play-offs in his first season, but look at them now.

"When you base everything off short-term results, it's not going to work.

"Acun (Ilicali, Hull's chairman) and Tan (Kesler, the vice-chairman) have been unbelievable with me, given me so much backing. I've had great conversations with Acun and Tan since losing the game on Tuesday – we speak about the whys and how you can improve.

"It's not, 'You lost and you were terrible.' There's always learning behind what we do and that's really important. Every club should go down that route."

Some might question whether building for the future is sensible when only short-term results will buy the time to see the fruits. The affable Munoz got just 12 games.

The Owls are seeking their 12th allegedly permanent manager since 2010, the Bantams a 10th since 2017.

Rosenior blames social media, but says thinking ahead is the only way.

"People want quick results, it's not process driven," he argues. "Especially with social media everything's a snapshot, you're either the best coach or best team in the world or you're the worst. Normally it's somewhere in between.

"I don't think you can think about it (football’s short-termism), you've just got to do the best job you can. You have to make every day count, every training session, every team meeting, every individual meeting.

"You try to do the best you can do in the 24 hours you have in a day.

"I don't read social media, I don't read the newspapers, I just focus on the things that matter, which are my players, my staff and my family. I learnt that a long time ago because my dad was in the game.

"When I was a kid I used to read the review on my dad and they were nowhere near as bad as Twitter is now. Back then my dad would probably get five out of 10 in the newspapers and I'd be devastated.