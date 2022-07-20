Read More
England overcame a strong Spain side 2-1 after extra time in a nervy quarter-final in Brighton on Wednesday night.
They now move on to the semi-final at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday, July 26, with an 8pm kick-off.
Awaiting them there will be either Sweden or Belgium who play in their quarter-final in Leigh on Friday night.
Can I still buy tickets?
Tickets for that semi-final involving the Lionesses are available via the UEFA.com website.
How much do they cost?
Category 1 tickets cost £40.
Category 2 tickets cost £25.
Category 3 tickets cost £15.