Lionesses at Bramall Lane in Women’s Euros semi-finals: How do I get tickets, how much do they cost?

The Lionesses are through to the semi-final of the Women’s European Championships and will play that mouthwatering game at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

By Nick Westby
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 10:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 10:37 pm

England overcame a strong Spain side 2-1 after extra time in a nervy quarter-final in Brighton on Wednesday night.

They now move on to the semi-final at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday, July 26, with an 8pm kick-off.

England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring her side's second goal against Spain (Picture: PA)

Awaiting them there will be either Sweden or Belgium who play in their quarter-final in Leigh on Friday night.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets for that semi-final involving the Lionesses are available via the UEFA.com website.

How much do they cost?

England's Ella Toone celebrates scoring the Lionesses equaliser against Spain in the Women's Euros quarter-final (Picture: PA)

Category 1 tickets cost £40.

Category 2 tickets cost £25.

Category 3 tickets cost £15.

England's Beth Mead during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium.(Picture: PA)
England's Leah Williamson during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match with Spain (Picture: PA)
