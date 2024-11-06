Liverpool are reportedly tracking Ipswich Town’s former Leeds United defender Leif Davis.

Andy Robertson has been the first-choice left-back at Anfield for years, but there are question marks over his long-term future at the club.

According to The Sun, Liverpool are tracking three potential replacements for the 30-year-old. Among them is Davis, who has thrived since joining Ipswich in 2022 for a fee in the region of £1m.

Also believed to be on Liverpool’s radar is Fulham star Antonee Robinson, while RB Leipzig’s David Raum is also thought to be under consideration.

Leif Davis joined Ipswich Town from Leeds United in 2022. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Davis arrived at Leeds in 2018, joining as an unknown quantity from Morecambe’s youth set-up. He made swift progress at Elland Road, earning a promotion to the senior side under Marcelo Bielsa.

Despite rarely straying far from the picture under Bielsa, regular minutes proved hard to come by. His lack of action saw him loaned out to AFC Bournemouth for the duration of the 2021/22 season.

He returned in the summer of 2022 and featured under Jesse Marsch in pre-season friendlies, but still found himself surplus to requirements.

A permanent move to Ipswich, believed to be worth around £1m, was sanctioned while the Tractor Boys were still in League One.

Davis was influential as Ipswich sealed promotion to the Championship before shining again as they secured a place in the Premier League a year later.