Liverpool, Newcastle United and Celtic are reportedly interested in signing former Leeds United goalkeeper Alex McCarthy from Southampton.

Now a seasoned stopper at 34, McCarthy counts Leeds among his former clubs having joined the Whites on loan from Reading during the 2011/12 campaign. He made a total of six appearances between the sticks in what turned out to be a dismal campaign at Elland Road.

In the years since his Leeds stint, the goalkeeper has faced Leeds on a number of occasions. He most recently lined up against the Whites on the final day of the regular Championship season, for Southampton.

He has been on the books of the Saints since 2016 but according to Mail Online, there is interest in the England-stopper. Celtic are reportedly considering a move, while Liverpool and Newcastle are said to be monitoring developments.

McCarthy is out of contract this summer and the report suggests he has been eyed as a potential replacement for the retiring Joe Hart at Celtic. Liverpool and Newcastle, meanwhile, are said to have looked at McCarthy as they draw up shortlists for back-up goalkeepers.

The former Reading man had been acting as an understudy at Southampton before first-choice Gavin Bazunu picked up a serious injury. He delivered a particularly impressive display at the weekend, as Southampton held West Bromwich Albion to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

The report claims there is also interest in McCarthy from outside the United Kingdom, with sides from Saudi Arabia having a look at the goalkeeper.

McCarthy enjoyed his time in West Yorkshire and when it became apparent his loan spell was approaching its end, was complimentary about the club.

He said: “I have really enjoyed it here and the lads have been great. We have gelled together really well. I won’t say it is hard to go into another team or anything like that. But it can be strange at times.