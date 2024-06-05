Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has revealed why he opted against a move to Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

The 25-year-old is now a regular fixture in the Liverpool side, although he could have taken a different path into the Premier League. When he was still on the books of PSV, the Netherlands international attracted serious interest from Leeds and Southampton.

In the dying embers of the window, Gakpo decided against a switch to England and remained in his native Netherlands, later agreeing to join Liverpool in the next window.

Gakpo would have arguably been a significant coup for the Whites, who ended up suffering relegation to the Championship. The Elland Road faithful have now been left wondering what could have been, as Gakpo has explained how a single goal altered his course.

On August 31, 2022, PSV faced Volendam and Gakpo struck a hat-trick in a 7-1 victory. He had decided, before the match, he would join Leeds if he scored twice in the game.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "It was hectic, and it was difficult from a mental point of view. So, in the end I put it all in God's hands. If I scored once, I was going to Southampton; twice and I was going to Leeds; if I scored three, I was staying.”

His third goal of the game was heavily deflected, therefore Gakpo was substituted thinking he was Elland Road-bound.

He said: "I was sitting next to one of my close friends [on the bench] Jordan Teze. He said ‘it's in God's hands if he decides it's an own goal or not’. And at the end, it was [given as] my goal, so then it was three. I couldn't have got a clearer sign."