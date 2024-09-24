Low Huddersfield Town player ratings all round after 2-0 defeat at home to Blackpool
The Terriers were completely outplayed, with few of the home players emerging with much credit.
Lee Nicholls – not much he could do with the goals 5
Tom Lees – wrongly in the firing line for his pre-match comments about expectations, he needed a better personal and team performance than he got 5
Michal Helik – off to an early muscle injury as the game was still taking shape 5
Nigel Lonwijk – the best of the back three 6
Joe Hodge – a decent first start by the loanee 6
Lasse Sorensen – quickly dropped from wing-back to full-back but with minimal effect 5
Herbie Kane – a couple of early expansive passes boded well but he was badly at fault for the opening game and never pulled it back 5
Ben Wiles – sloppy passing, a weak shot and not enough tracking back – it was a surprise he lasted the 90 minutes 4
Jaheim Headley – a lot of what threat there was came down his side when Huddersfield switched to four at the back 7
Freddie Ladapo – the ball would not stick with him on his first league start of the season 5
Josh Koroma – a quiet night for the striker 6
Substitutes:
Brodie Spencer (for Helik, 18) – his best moment was irrelevant thanks to an offside flag, too much of the rest was very scruffy 4
Callum Marshall (for Sorensen, 54) – his introduction lifted the standards 6
Anthony Evans (for Kane, 54) – brought on to play wide on the right 5
Bojan Radulovic (for Ladapo, 70) – denied by a good low save 6
Not used: Chapman, Pearson, Hogg,
