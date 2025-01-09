The 42-year-old has officially vacated his post at Kenilworth Road following a mutual agreement with the Hatters. It marks the end of a historic reign, which included a shock promotion to the Premier League.

Luton were immediately relegated back to the second tier but many tipped the Hatters to challenge at the Championship summit. They have instead declined at an alarming rate and find themselves in a battle at the wrong end of the table.

The club’s CEO Gary Sweet said: “As with all decisions to part company with a manager, this has been a tough decision to arrive at, together with Rob, who has conducted himself with great professionalism and dignity throughout his two years at the club, and again this week as we have genuinely come to a mutual conclusion.

“Rob has given us some of our greatest days to celebrate as Hatters. Those two barnstorming derby victories at Kenilworth Road, the play-off final at Wembley and our season in the Premier League will live with us forever and in doing so Rob has earned himself a legendary status.

“Results this season, especially away from home, have clearly not been acceptable and while we have supported Rob and his team in every possible way, we all felt that action was required to rectify this with 20 league matches still to play.

“It is typical of Rob’s humility that he also recognised this himself and leaves not just as a former manager, but as a trusted friend who has left his mark on every player and member of staff.

“Rob and his family will always be welcome visitors to Kenilworth Road. The door is always open. On behalf of the board, I would like to give him our heartfelt thanks for two years of tireless work and so many memories, wishing him every success for his future career.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to become Luton’s Town new manager.