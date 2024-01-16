Former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United loanee Ryan Giles has reportedly emerged as a loan target for Cardiff City.

Giles only joined Luton Town in the summer transfer window, ending a lengthy association with Wolverhampton Wanderers to join the Hatters. However, he has been a bit-part player under Rob Edwards this season.

According to TEAMtalk, he has attracted interest from one of his former clubs in Cardiff. The Bluebirds currently sit 13th in the Championship table but are just three points adrift of the play-offs.

Giles spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Cardiff, making 21 appearances and registering an impressive nine assists. However, his stay was cut short as Wolves recalled the wing-back and loaned him out to Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Giles has started just five Premier League games for Luton Town. Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

His stint in Wales came after a spell at Rotherham United, his first in Yorkshire. His second came after his Blackburn departure, when Middlesbrough secured his services for the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite Cardiff’s reported interest, Luton are said to be reluctant to let Giles leave Kenilworth Road.