Manchester City youngster could make Barnsley FC debut at Middlesbrough

Manager Michael Duff will rest some players for the game against the Championship side but thinks wholesale changes would be "unfair".

Serbian striker Tedic is not ready to start the game, he says, but there is a possibility the 22-year-old could come off the bench with the Reds still on the lookout for forwards in the transfer window.

PROSPECT: Serbian Under-21 striker Slobodan Tedic, on loan at Barnsley from Manchester City

"He might have some involvement," said Duff. "He wouldn't be able to start a game at any level but he's done a few days' training so we'll bring him with us and see if we can get him involved or not.

"He's different to what we've got, 6ft 3in and he looks like he wants to play with his back to goal a little bit more. Nors (summer signing James Norwood) is a bit of a hybrid, can do a bit of everything, and Devante (Cole) and Marshy (Aiden Marsh) want to run in behind so it's just a different profile.

"The same as everyone else, if he trains well he'll get an opportunity and once he's on the pitch it's over to him."

Although Serbian Under-21 international Tedic has come from Manchester City, the two years since he joined have been spent on loan in the Netherlands with Zwolle.

"There will be changes without completely changing the team," said Duff, who added there has been no progress on signings at the start of the week, and no fresh bids for Michael Helik or Callum Styles.

"We're going to a good team so it's not fair if you make 11 changes - it's not fair on the 11 who come in because it's hard to throw a team together on one day's notice. But there will be changes because people need managing in their minutes and we've got a tough run coming up now, as has everyone else, so it's about managing people in positions where we think we're light and need to look after them.

"I was here six weeks and I learnt more in 48 hours at Plymouth because the real whistle blew. It's a chance and an opportunity for players who have ben doing well in training and deserve a chance."

Nicky Cadden will be unavailable after coming off injured in Saturday's win over CHeltenham Town, Duff's first as Barnsley manager.

"It's not as bad as we feared," said Duff. "He's got a tiny little something in there but not a lot so we made the right decision with him coming off.

"He won't be available for Wednesday but he's got a chance for the weekend."

The only other injuries are to Helik, Herbie Kane and Matty Wolfe.

"Wolfie's a week in now so he's probably got another two or three weeks left," explained Duff.