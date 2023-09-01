Character is an important trait when signing for a League Two club with Bradford City's support and expectations, and manager Mark Hughes has already been impressed by Adam Wilson's.

The 23-year-old was one of two wingers to join this week, along with Chisom Afoka.

Afoka has had a footballing upbringing, nurtured through Aston Villa's academy and sent on loan to Bradford for experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson is four years older and has arrived via a different route, bought from The New Saints, who he joined after being released by Newcastle United.

That he worked his way back up to league football was a selling point for Hughes, and the fact he took – and scored – a penalty on debut as the Bantams knocked Wrexham out of the League Cup in a midweek shoot-out, only underlined his credentials.

"He's got a good pedigree in terms of youth football and the club he was at, Newcastle," said Hughes. "He was compromised by injuries and had to find a different path.

"He's one for the future, we feel.

"It's up to him to take the chance. We feel confident he will do because having watched him, he does things in games that are a little bit different, a little bit unpredictable. That's a good option to have.

CHARACTER: Bradford City winger Adam Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a big moment when you're told your future doesn't lie here. A lot of young players have been with top clubs since they were seven eight, nine years of age and all of a sudden you get to 16 or 18 and you're told after 10 years of your life you haven't made the grade.

"A lot of players fall by the wayside and can't deal with that. That's a huge shame. There's a huge amount of wastage.

"Adam just got his head down, understood, and believed in himself first and foremost, which you have to as a player."

And of Wilson volunteering for the shoot-out, Hughes said: "I think that shows what he's about in terms of his character and belief in his own ability. That's a good sign."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford will check on Alex Pattison's hamstring and Clark Oduor's groin, but are hopeful both will feature at Mansfield Town on Saturday. There is also a doubt over centre-forward Andy Cook.