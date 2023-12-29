Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has claimed improving his side is a “project” ahead of the trip to Mansfield Town.

It has been over a month since Doncaster’s last league win and the dismal run of form has sent the club sliding dangerously close to the League Two relegation zone. The abject run has been disheartening for fans but McCann has reaffirmed his commitment to improvement.

He said: “There’s a lot of work to do and it’s not going to happen in just a couple of weeks. It’s going to take a bit of time for us to get going again. That’s what we’re looking forward to, us as coaches, to try to improve this team.

“This is going to be a project and I’m looking forward to rebuilding this football club. It doesn’t change because we’ve lost the last three games and conceded goals. I’m looking forward to rebuilding this club and I will - there’s no doubt about that.

Grant McCann is looking forward to "rebuilding" Doncaster Rovers. Image: Bruce Rollinson

“Myself and my staff will get to the bottom of the issues and make sure we try to move forward and improve all the time.”

Although keen to stress Doncaster will be rebuilt, McCann has not shied away from his side’s issues. After the recent defeat to Notts County, he accused his players of not working hard enough for each other in possession.

He said: “I just feel at the minute we’re playing individually a bit rather than as a team. We’re not working hard enough for each other in possession and we’re not defending well enough which is costing us."

The trip to Mansfield promises to be a tricky one, as the Stags are flying high in third place. They sit just five points behind league leaders Stockport County.