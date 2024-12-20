Mansfield Town v Rotherham United: Has Hakeem Odoffin found his 'true role'?

Mansfield Town v Rotherham United Steve Evans says Hakeem Odoffin may have found his "true role" as a Rotherham United centre-back, but he is not losing sleep over the prospect of him leaving in the summer.

Matt Taylor used the midfielder there at times during his tenure, and Liam Richardson almost exclusively did.

Present manager Evans has mainly used Odoffin in his natural midfield position with a couple of outings at right-back, but in Saturday's 3-0 win over Northampton Town he was in the middle of a back four.

He is set to be so again at Mansfield Town on Saturday, his importance only increased with Sean Raggett set to miss a fortnight after keyhole surgery on his knee.

"Haks has come in at centre-half and looks like he's found his true role. He really looks at home there," said Evans. "He can play in every position. I was thinking of buying him a set of gloves for Christmas!"

Odoffin is out of contract in the summer.

"I'm not sweating about it and I don't think the chairman is either," said Evans. "The DNA of this club is that you have to want to be here. That's the absolute minimum.

"Take Ollie Rathbone – he was superb for me in the games I had him for, his attitude was fantastic. Then he sat in my office and said: 'I don't want to be here, I want to be in north Wales (when Wrexham bid for him).' Go to north Wales if you don't want to be here.

"I still speak to the kid, he's a great lad but you have to want to be here.

"The time will come when this club puts itself in a position in the league table that makes myself and (director of football) Rob Scott feel comfortable enough to speak to the board and say: 'We should be doing something about this.'

"Haks is feeling relaxed about it. We have serious conversations about it and banter about it."

The Millers have struggled to get Raggett right since they signed him from Portsmouth in the summer, with the 30-year-old restricted to just five League One starts. The hope is that a small operation on his meniscus and short absence will change that.

“Raggy had the procedure on Tuesday,” said Evans. “It's a relatively minor one so we should have him with us again in about two weeks.”

Raggett's experience was important to what Evans was trying to build this season having made 30 starts for last term's champions.

“Sean is influential for us and it's important we get him right,” said Evans.

Midfielder Christ Tiehi is “touch and go” for the game at Field Mill with a swollen shoulder as Rotherham look to take their three-match winning sequence on the road.

Asked about the turnaround, striker Sam Nombe said: "At the start of the season we were getting a lot of chances but we just weren't taking them. Now we're taking them more.

"We're all starting to get goals and we're all providing goals for each other so it's a great feeling of confidence that we have in the changing room right now.

“Me and (fit-again winger) Andre (Green) had been joking that we’d barely had the chance to play together. Now that all of us have played together, we’ve had a really good chemistry.

“Our creativity going forward allows us to get goals and assist each other, too. Andre is a fantastic player, he’s come back in and it was like he’d never been away, that’s the type of player he is.