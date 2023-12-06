Bradford City’s appointment of Graham Alexander has been backed by former Bantams captain Mark Bower.

Three consecutive wins have lifted the mood at Valley Parade and Bower, a former regular in the heart of the Bantams defence, believes Alexander is the man for the job.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “I think one thing they've got now is a manager in place who knows the level inside out.

Former Bradford City captain Mark Bower left Bradford (Park Avenue) last month. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"He's no-nonsense, which I think is exactly what the club needs, in terms of he knows what's required at this level,” said Bower, inset.

"As a player, he'll demand that from you. If you give him that, then I'm sure the club will be successful. If you don't give him that, I'm sure he'll move you on and get someone else to do that.

"When you listen to him talk, he's very level-headed.

"He speaks intelligently but he's got that determination about him that he'll get the right sort of people in to do that jobs that he wants them to do.

"He's got good experience at the level, he's well-respected, obviously played a lot of games in his career.

"He's got a wide range of experiences as a manager as well. Definitely at this level and the one above, I'm sure he's one of the best out there in terms of that experience of getting teams going in the right direction.

“I really like the appointment of the manager.

"I think he'll be a good fit for the football club moving forward.”

Bower has remained busy since hanging up his boots and has had two spells in charge of Bradford City’s non-league neighbours, Bradford (Park Avenue).

His second stint at the club was brought to an end last month and the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit are still in the process of hiring his successor.

However, as a former City captain with well over 200 Bantams outings on his CV, he has kept an eye on affairs at Valley Parade.

Alexander’s men sit 14th in League Two but Bower has warned there is a long way to go – and that a play-off tilt is not impossible. They are five points adrift of seventh-placed Gillingham who currently occupy the final play-off place, with both sides having played 20 games.

He said: “There's over half a season to go.

"They're not where they would want to be but certainly, with it going all the way down to seventh for a play-off spot, there's every chance, with January coming up as well.

"I'm sure they'll be plenty of movement in terms of players coming in and out.

"I'm sure City have got a great chance to put a run together in the second half of the season to get themselves into the play-offs with momentum, which maybe they didn't have so much last year. I think it's positive.