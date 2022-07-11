A popular player in his playing days at Oakwell, Devaney is also an ex-team mate of Duff's from their time together at Cheltenham Town, with the pair having remained close over the years.

Devaney moves from his role in charge of the club's under-23s side, with the 42-year-old taking temporary charge of the Reds for the final three Championship games of 2021-22 following Poya Asbaghi's departure after relegation to League One was confirmed towards the end of last term.

At his unveiling last month, Duff confirmed that Devaney would be part of his first-team backroom team. The Reds chief has since brought in Martin Paterson as his assistant.

Martin Devaney.

Devaney said: “I’ve had four or five years working with the gaffer, so I know his mentality. He’s a winner. His football career shows that, he’s proved that throughout.

“I’m really looking forward to working together again, and I hope that I can help him as we look to get this club back on the right track moving forward.”

Reds’ chief executive officer, Khaled El-Ahmad stated: “We are happy that Martin is now a permanent member of the First Team coaching setup.

“Martin is an ambitious coach and presents a consistent member of the team here at Oakwell.