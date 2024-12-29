Huddersfield Town’s assistant head coach Martin Paterson has challenged the club’s attackers to take responsibility and find the net more often.

The Terriers were wasteful in the final third in their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion, squandering a series of opportunities.

Callum Marshall has registered six goals in League One this season, while fellow forward Bojan Radulovic has just one to his name. Danny Ward and Freddie Ladapo are yet to score in the league this term.

“As a team, we score goals,” Paterson said. “But I think also, if we're being honest, if you look at the strikers we have, we can score more.

Freddie Ladapo has struggled in front of goal for Huddersfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“It's obvious that we've people that are low in terms of numbers. It's not me being critical, it's just the way it is, so we've got to keep working. I think coaches, managers, crowds, [they] can only do so much.

“The players have to take responsibility. They have to step on the line, on the grass, put the ball in the back of the net. It’s their job. And yes, confidence does play a part, but they’re professionals. We are now pushing these strikers to go on.

“Callum got a couple last week, a couple of times the ball landed at the strikers today, where you’re thinking ‘that should be a goal’, but it’s about being honest with them and continually working with them, not just brushing it under the carpet and accepting it, we're trying everything we can with them.”

Ward was forced off by injury against Burton and Ladapo was introduced in his place. Despite being used from the bench himself, Ladapo was hooked in the second half and replaced by Radulovic.

“I think sometimes managers, the staff, we feel the games going a certain way,” Paterson explained. “We have to make changes. There's no emotion with that. As heartless as that sounds, we have to try and get the best players on the field for each moment to win the game.