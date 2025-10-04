Matt Hamshaw says he will not be mollycoddling young centre-backs Jamal Baptiste and Lenny Agbaire after both had difficult nights in Rotherhan United's 2-2 draw with Bradford City.

Baptiste is on loan from Sheffield United to learn the game. It was only his fourth start in league football, and his 11th senior appearance overall, having also turned out for the Blades and West Ham United.

A year his junior at 20, Agbaire came through the ranks at Celtic, but his only senior football before joining Rotherham in the summer was on loan at Ayr United. Thursday was his 14th league start, and 19th senior game.

So it was no surprise both struggled against an experienced Bradford side in much better form than the struggling Millers.

Agbaire let the ball bounce for the equalising goal as the Bantams came back from 2-0 down, and was substituted shortly afterwards, but Baptiste was all at sea too.

The pair were alongside Joe Rafferty in a back three.

Hamshaw hinted both can expect some tough love in the long run-up to the game against Northampton Town.

"You've got to know the characters of your players," said Hamshaw. "They're both big boys, they both understand it.

EDUCATION: Jamal Baptiste is om loan at Rotherham United from Sheffield United to (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

"They were both apologetic afterwards, but that doesn't get us the three points.

"I think sometimes the issue is they've come up from under-21s football – where they're bigger and stronger and quicker – and you get caught out sometimes.

"You see it a lot with younger players, certainly with centre-backs, because you don't see too many young centre-backs.

"I thought at times they did really well on Thursday, but people remember the goals and them not getting tight. It's for us to work with them to make them better."

MISTAKES: Lenny Agbaire (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Baptiste can certainly not be expected to be treated with kid gloves when he returns to Bramall Lane.