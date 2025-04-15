Matt Hamshaw tells Rotherham United players: Just be yourself
Rawmarsh-born Hamshaw experienced his first defeat as interim manager of his hometown club at Stockport County on Saturday.
But the response of players and supporters to a coach who was one of Paul Warne's lieutenants after working his way up through the ranks at the club have been very positive so far.
Hamshaw won his first three games in charge, the longest run of League One victories in a campaign of over-achievement, and it was no surprise to learn chairman Tony Stewart has begun talking to the 43-year-old about taking the job next season.
Building something worthwhile will take more time than Hamshaw has in the four remaining games of this season, and he has stressed he wants to work with, not change, his players' personalities.
"I wouldn't say I know how to push all of the players' buttons yet, but I think that comes with time," said Hamshaw, who followed Warne to Derby County before returning in late March.
"We've been fortunate we've had a couple of hotel stopovers.
"I've had individual meetings with players, I had individual meetings the first day I came in and just told them to be who they are and enjoy it.
"If you're a loud, bubbly, bright character, be that. If you're an introvert who doesn't say a but gives your all on a Saturday, be that.
"I'm not asking them to be anything they're not. I don't need cheerleaders, just be who you are.
"Everybody's slightly different but we're trying to create something they all feel part of.
"When you feel part of something it's powerful and you can overcome adversity and your legs don't feel as tired and you can keep ploughing on."
