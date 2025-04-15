Matt Hamshaw tells Rotherham United players: Just be yourself

Matt Hamshaw believes the key to getting the most out of his Rotherham United players is for them to try to be themselves.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rawmarsh-born Hamshaw experienced his first defeat as interim manager of his hometown club at Stockport County on Saturday.

But the response of players and supporters to a coach who was one of Paul Warne's lieutenants after working his way up through the ranks at the club have been very positive so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw won his first three games in charge, the longest run of League One victories in a campaign of over-achievement, and it was no surprise to learn chairman Tony Stewart has begun talking to the 43-year-old about taking the job next season.

Building something worthwhile will take more time than Hamshaw has in the four remaining games of this season, and he has stressed he wants to work with, not change, his players' personalities.

"I wouldn't say I know how to push all of the players' buttons yet, but I think that comes with time," said Hamshaw, who followed Warne to Derby County before returning in late March.

"We've been fortunate we've had a couple of hotel stopovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had individual meetings with players, I had individual meetings the first day I came in and just told them to be who they are and enjoy it.

ENCOURAGING START: Rotherham United interim manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"If you're a loud, bubbly, bright character, be that. If you're an introvert who doesn't say a but gives your all on a Saturday, be that.

"I'm not asking them to be anything they're not. I don't need cheerleaders, just be who you are.

"Everybody's slightly different but we're trying to create something they all feel part of.