Matt Hamshaw thanked for his faith as another Rotherham United youngster signs up

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Hamish Douglas has become the latest Rotherham United youngster to sign a contract at the New York Stadium after being impressed at how quickly manager Matt Hamshaw put his trust in him.

The defender who turned 20 on Wednesday has signed a new two-year contract with the option of an extra year.

It comes less two months after making his senior debut for the Millers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Douglas spent most of 2024-25 on a season-long loan with Conference North club Warrington Town, making 31 league appearances for them.

But shortly after taking over as caretaker manager, Hamshaw recalled Douglas, and used him from the bench against Bolton Wanderers and Mansfield Town.

That show of faith meant a lot to the defender, and has been backed up by a new deal now Hamshaw has become the full-time manager.

“He trusted me straight away," said Douglas a product of the Millers' academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He recalled me, and put me in the squad at the first opportunity. He’s just been great with me.”

Late last month scholars Kane Richardson, James Clarke, and Reece Wilson signed their first professional contracts.

Related topics:New York StadiumMillersMansfield TownBolton WanderersJames Clarke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice