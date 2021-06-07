Matt Olosunde leaves Rotherham United with 'no animosity' says Paul Warne

Matt Olosunde (centre) celebrates his goal for Rotherham United in the FA Cup at Everton in January. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Millers in the summer of 2019 from Manchester United and went on to make a total of 72 appearances, was out of contract at the end of June and has elected to move elsewhere to seek a new challenge.

Millers manager Paul Warne said: "On behalf of everyone here, I would like to say what a pleasure it has been to work with Matty for the last couple of years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As we try to with every player that comes through the door, we have worked on making him a better player than when he joined us and I hope that he agrees that we have been successful in doing so.

"He leaves the club with absolutely no animosity as he looks to pursue a new challenge somewhere else and goes very much with our blessing.”

The Millers had been in discussions with Olosunde regarding a new deal, with goalkeeper Josh Vickers also spoken to regarding fresh terms.

But while Vickers has committed his future to the Millers, Olosunde has decided to depart for pastures new.