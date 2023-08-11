The forward’s eight-year stay at Bramall Lane came to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, when he was released alongside the likes of Enda Stevens and Kyron Gordon.

Sheffield United have since endured a difficult summer, losing key players Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye with the beginning of the Premier League season just around the corner.

Former Manchester City defender Richards has backed the Blades to make an immediate return to the second tier, criticising their summer business and questioning Sharp’s departure.

Billy Sharp left Sheffield United after helping the Blades secure promotion to the Premier League. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Speaking on podcast The Rest Is Football, he said: “They need to be better within the market, get some top quality players in. Just from a legend’s point of view, [a] real leader, captain, letting Billy Sharp go in one of the most important seasons they’ve had for a couple of seasons – it seems strange to me because not all captains need to play week in, week out.

"Have a captain who’s going to be great around the dressing room, can integrate the young lads, know what it means to play for the club. I saw an interview with him when he left and he looked very disgruntled.

"I just think going into the Premier League when you’re in the Championship, you need all these little things to come together. And the signings at the moment just don’t look good enough, so I have them to go down.”

His concern was echoed by Premier League legend Alan Shearer, who conceded he thinks it will be “very, very difficult” for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

He said: “It’s going to very, very difficult for them. Selling one of their best players, there’s no hope really from a lot of their supporters if you’re to believe social media. I’ve got a couple of friends who are Sheffield United fans as well and they are really, really worried. Even they’re saying they’ve got no chance.”