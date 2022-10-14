Michael Duff has midfield selection issues on his mind ahead of League One trip to Bolton Wanderers

Josh Martin put his hand up with an impressive performance in midweek in the Papa John's Trophy at Doncaster Rovers, which saw him grab two goals, with the loanee still awaiting his first league start.

Luca Connell also made his return from the bench following a hamstring issue in last weekend's league game with Exeter and started against Rovers, with Adam Phillips being another option from the start.

Saturday sees Connell return to his first club in Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paterson said: "Luca has done really well for us when he has played and he is working his way back from a minor setback.

"He's been at some big clubs and you can see that with some of the quality of his play and he is still at a great age to go on and improve and work on his game.

"I thought he was excellent on Tuesday and this is what we want - players to be pushing each other to get Michael (Duff) problems in his team selection."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff: Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley are chasing a fourth successive League One away win this weekend, with their total of ten points from six matches on their travels so far in 2022-23 being two more than their total of away points in the whole of last season.

Another key facet of this term has been the Reds' ability to react to defeat instantly and they are yet to suffer back-to-back league losses in League One so far this campaign.

Paterson said: "A lot of people always talk about results. But first and foremost we are looking at performances and the effort and the fighting and how we are going to press and react, especially going to a massive club in a big stadium. If we see that, the rest of it will be up to us and up to the quality on the given day.

Advertisement Hide Ad