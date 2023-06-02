Michael Duff on Barnsley FC future, losing players, Huddersfield Town links and 'going again' next season

AMID MICHAEL Duff's obvious hurt in the immediate aftermath of Monday's shattering late events at Wembley, there was pride at a remarkable journey well travelled in 2022-23 – plus a hint of defiance.

It was telling, to a certain extent.

Barnsley's admirable manager is not the sort of individual who is prone to excessive displays of emotion and someone who plays to the galleries to get brownie points. His military upbringing partly helps to explain why.

Since arriving at Oakwell from day one, Duff's opinions have been honest - at times brutally so - and always laced with realism. He is also scrupulously fair and consistent. He is straight down the middle and says what he means.

Hard to take: Barnsley manager Michael Duff acknowledges the fans after the team's defeat in the League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The realist in him knows that Barnsley's play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday will mean that he is likely to lose some stellar players from his class of '22-23.

There's a fair chance that his immaculate captain in Mads Andersen, about to enter the final 12 months of his Oakwell contract, will be one.

The contractual situation of Jordan Williams, whose deal also ends next summer, will be duly noted by rival teams as well. The future of keeper Brad Collins and midfielder Callum Styles will also come under the microscope. Luca Connell's form means he will be on the radar of clubs.

Players will leave for sure. But with the right degree of backing from above and continued progress, there is a fair chance that Barnsley, all things being equal, can be firmly in the shake-up again next season if they apply themselves and build on a renaissance year which was as unexpected as it was uplifting.

Mads Andersen will be a key man for Barnsley to try and retain this summer (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Barnsley now have unfinished business and also a cause as they bid to channel their current pain to positive effect in 23-24.

And if anyone is worth investing in, it's Duff.

The 45-year-old's own future has been the subject of some speculation - with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town linked with a move. But his focus is very much on affairs at the Barnsley side of the Emley Moor mast.

Duff said: "I have not seen any of that, genuinely. My focus has been fully on Barnsley.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I will take stock from a personal point of view. I am not thinking of anything other than licking our wounds and going again.

"I'd imagine we'll lose a couple. It is the model of the football club. It's players going into the final year of their contract and I am not in control of that.

"But one thing I don't think we will do is lose five or six of the starting XI which we did last summer. Whatever we do next season, we will be starting on a stronger foothold.

"I am not in control of who goes and doesn't go and who we bring in. (But) You don't always have to throw money at it. Luca was a free transfer and Adam Phillips was a nominal fee.

"You can find good players and one thing that the staff have done is ensure that the players have got better over the season. That's the job ultimately, and I think we have improved their mentality and as individuals."

A couple of years ago, Duff, his players and staff drew strength from adversity to outstanding effect at Cheltenham Town.

Like Barnsley, the Robins suffered a cruel play-off moment, in their case seeing a 2-0 first leg semi-final advantage against Northampton Town flitter horribly through their fingers as they bowed out at Whaddon Road at the end of 2019-20.

The Cotswolds outfit dusted themselves down to such an effect that they were League Two champions the following season.

Duff is conscious of history, but not just in that regard. He is the first to venture that 'finishing off the job' next term won't be easy - Barnsley's mentality will need to stay strong and their focus must be as laser-like as his Cheltenham class was.

While League One will minus two big-hitters in Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday and to a lesser degree, Plymouth Argyle, there is still the presence of a Derby County to contend with.

Others with designs to do well will include Portsmouth, Oxford United, Reading, Blackpool and Peterborough United, among others. Duff's own side will now also be a scalp.

Duff continued: "It's not quite that easy, unfortunately. One thing we did learn when I was at Cheltenham and we got beat was that one of the (play-off losing) teams really struggles the next year.

"So we need to make sure it is not us. It was Barnsley a couple of years ago and Huddersfield and MK Dons this year. We need to make sure that is not us for a start and that the hangover carries on into the season.

"But I am pretty confident. At the end of the season, when everyone said we had no momentum and 'you have lost this and that'...but I see them work every day.