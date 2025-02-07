Middlesbrough have loaned former Huddersfield Town prospect Hazeem Bakre to Darlington for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old arrived at the Riverside last year, moving across Yorkshire after starting his career in Huddersfield’s youth system.

He has enjoyed an impressive run of form at under-21 level, scoring six goals in nine appearances in the Premier League 2.

After a loan stint in the National League with Dagenham & Redbridge yielded just three outings, Bakre has been given a chance to impress in the National League North with Darlington.

In a statement, Darlington said: “Hazeem will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s home game with Marine.

Middlesbrough have sanctioned another temporary move for Hazeem Bakre. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

“We would like to thank Middlesbrough for their help in sorting out the loan, and we would also like to wish Hazeem all the best whilst he is with us. He is on loan with us until the end of the season.”

The Quakers sit 10th in the National League North table, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder.

They have also secured the temporary services of Carlisle United midfielder Sam Hetherington, who will remain with the club until March 16.