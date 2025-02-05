Middlesbrough ended the winter transfer window with a flourish.

Two high-profile signings were made, as winger Samuel Iling-Junior and forward Kelechi Iheanacho arrived on loan from Aston Villa and Sevilla respectively.

Supporters could be forgiven for having mixed feelings over the club’s transfer activity, with sections of the fanbase having question marks over the right-back, centre-back and central midfield departments.

Head coach Michael Carrick has been diplomatic and suggested he is content, but the temptation to recruit can prove strong.

The winter window may have slammed shut, but clubs are still free to recruit players who are currently without a club. Here are six free agents Middlesbrough could potentially target.

Cheikhou Kouyate

The limit on squad size means Middlesbrough may not be able to recruit a number of free agents, Kouyate, a 92-cap Senegal international, would arguably kill two birds with one stone as a player comfortable in central midfield or at centre-back.

He is familiar with English football having played for West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, and was linked with Leeds United earlier on in the campaign.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Another versatile figure, former Manchester United man Fosu-Mensah can play at full-back, centre-back or in central midfield.

The former Fulham and Crystal Palace loanee boasts impressive pedigree but has been unattached since departing Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Fulham defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is currently a free agent. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kenneth Omeruo

Something of a blast from the past, Omeruo represented Middlesbrough as a loanee back in his early days at Chelsea.

Since leaving Stamford Bridge permanently, he has plied his trade in Spain and Turkey with Leganes and Kasimpasa.

Now on the free agent market, the 31-year-old’s experience could prove handy in Middlesbrough’s promotion push.

Viktor Kovalenko

Middlesbrough’s attack was strengthened in the late stages of the window, but the temptation to add another offensive player may prove strong.

Kovalenko is a gifted playmaker who has spent his career within the top flights of Ukraine and Italy. A 33-cap Ukraine international, he would arguably be a coup for a clutch of Championship clubs.

Viktor Kovalenko has been on the free agent market since leaving Atalanta. | Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Christoph Kramer

While another attacking addition may prove exciting, defensive reinforcement should arguably be Middlesbrough’s focus.

A former Germany international, midfield anchor Kramer has been a free agent since his Borussia Mönchengladbach exit in the summer.

Serge Aurier

A move for the 32-year-old would be ambitious, but Championship clubs have more pull than they used to.