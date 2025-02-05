The word ‘eventful’ feels like an understatement when it comes to describing Sheffield Wednesday’s winter transfer window.

An explosive fan forum lifted the lid on a breakdown in communication between Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri and manager Danny Rohl.

It was an evening that ended with Chansiri confirming Southampton had recalled star midfielder Shea Charles, with reports of interest from Sheffield United later emerging.

The bridge dividing Chansiri and Rohl was soon crossed and a fresh agreement was even struck for Charles.

Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko both arrived late in the window, but sections of the S6 fanbase have argued more needed to be done.

More business could still be conducted, with the free agent market there to be dipped into. Here are six free agents Wednesday could potentially target following the closure of the winter window.

Erik Pieters

The capture of a 36-year-old free agent would not get fans rolling out promotion banners, but Pieters would arguably be a sensible addition.

Wednesday lack depth in defence and the former Netherlands international can operate centrally or at left-back.

He is back on the free agent market following the expiry of his short-term deal at Luton Town.

Kenneth Omeruo

Arguably a more glamorous option, the centre-back boasts 69 caps for Nigeria and has previously played in the Championship for Middlesbrough.

A vastly experienced figure, former Chelsea prospect Omeruo is unattached having left Turkish side Kasimpasa.

Kemar Roofe

Fans have been calling for recruitment at centre-back but there have also been requests for a bolstering of Wednesday’s frontline.

Roofe was once among the Championship’s most revered frontmen and notched 33 goals across his three years at Leeds United.

A senior Jamaica international, the 32-year-old boasts impressive pedigree and has been without a club since his Rangers exit in the summer.

Nathan Ferguson

Young free agents are not particularly common, therefore 24-year-old Ferguson is an interesting option.

A former England youth international, the centre-back burst on to the scene at West Bromwich Albion in the 2019/20 campaign and landed a move to Crystal Palace.

Injury plagued his time with the Eagles and he has been on the free agent market since the end of the 2023/24 season.

Lucas Joao

Joao is a player who requires no introduction to Wednesday supporters. The Portugal and Angola-capped marksman made 127 appearances for the Owls between 2015 and 2019, leaving for Reading for a fee believed to be worth between £5m and £7m.

Since leaving the Royals in 2023, the 31-year-old has had stints in China, Qatar and Iran.

James Tomkins

A veteran of the Premier League, Tomkins has spent the vast majority of his career in the top flight.

Formerly of West Ham United and Crystal Palace, he has been without a club since his Eagles exit at the end of last season.