Published 3rd Feb 2025
Middlesbrough are not expected to complete a late deal for Liverpool’s Tyler Morton, a report has claimed.

The 22-year-old has previously shown his class at Championship level during loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

He was reintegrated into the Liverpool fold for the current campaign but has found opportunities limited in Arne Slot’s star-studded squad.

The Premier League giants have not afforded the midfielder a single league outing, with his only appearances coming in cup competitions.

Tyler Morton featured in Liverpool's FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley last month.placeholder image
Middlesbrough were linked with a late swoop to sign Morton on a permanent deal but according to the BBC, a switch is unlikely.

A bid is said to have been lodged and it is believed talks were held, but an agreement could reportedly not be reached.

Morton was linked with Sheffield United before the window opened, but a move to Bramall Lane has not materialised.

Tyler Morton has found first-team opportunities limited at Liverpool since returning to the club from his loan at Hull City.placeholder image
While Morton would be a huge coup for Middlesbrough, the Riverside faithful have been given deadline day signings to get excited about.

Tricky winger Samuel Iling-Junior has arrived on loan from Aston Villa, while marksman Kelechi Iheanacho has joined from Sevilla.

