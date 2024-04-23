Carrick took his first step into coaching with Manchester United, having spent most his playing career with the Red Devils. He then took on the Middlesbrough role in 2022, steering the club into the Championship play-offs in his first season at the helm.

This season, Middlesbrough appear set to miss out on the top six but he did manage to book the club a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. With reports suggesting West Ham are preparing to part ways with David Moyes, Carrick is among the BetVictor favourites to replace the Scot at 6/1.

He sits level in the list of favourites with Lille boss Paulo Fonseca, although the pair are both behind Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui, both priced at 4/1. The aforementioned quartet all sit behind frontrunner Ruben Amorim, who is currently in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick represented West Ham United as a player. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 39-year-old, a Portugal international in his playing days, has been heavily linked with Liverpool but is now said to be on the radar of the Hammers. He has been priced at 7/4 to succeed Moyes.

Carrick is already familiar with West Ham, having started his professional career with the club. Having cut his teeth with the esteemed Wallsend Boys Club, he was snapped up by the Hammers and given his senior breakthrough at Upton Park.