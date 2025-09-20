Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards provided updates on the conditions of Darragh Lenihan and George Edmundson after his side defeated West Bromwich Albion.

Last week, injury-plagued Lenihan made his first start in almost two years when Middlesbrough faced Preston North End.

However, when Edwards named his squad for last night’s (September 19) clash with West Bromwich Albion, there was no sign of the Republic of Ireland international.

Middlesbrough lined up with Luke Ayling and Alfie Jones either side of Edmundson in a central back three as they defeated West Brom 2-1.

Rob Edwards led Middlesbrough a to a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion. | Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Rob Edwards issues Darragh Lenihan update

Post-match, as reported by Teesside Live, Edwards said: “We’ll see how Darragh is. Hopefully things are okay. After 90 minutes of football, we’ve got to try and manage that situation. Especially because we don’t have Dael [Fry] at the moment, we’ve got to try and look after people.

“We felt it would be George [Edmundson]’s night up against Heggebo. And we always had in mind that if we did lose anyone, we’ve got Matty Targett to go centre-back with Sammy [Silvera] on. We managed to cope just about. We’ll see how it is.

“We’re not aware of any injury at the moment. We’ll just see how the week goes. What we don't want to do is put people in unnecessary positions and then we're down to the bare bones. There's probably still a bit of fragility there. When you come back from a couple of years and play a 90 minute block, a really tough game.”

Middlesbrough's Darragh Lenihan has been plagued by injury. | George Wood/Getty Images

George Edmundson latest

Edmundson suffered an injury problem of his own against the Baggies, taking a nasty blow to the eye in a clash of heads.

Edwards explained: “George’s eye was bad. He can’t see out of one eye and it looked nasty. He wanted to, but it was impossible for him to stay on. We couldn’t keep him on but hopefully it’s not too bad. He looked like Rocky at the end of one of his fights. He's alright, he's okay.

“We'll have to see how he is. I don't think there was any concern from a concussion point of view, he just couldn't see. It closed up so quickly. Hopefully he'll be okay for next week.