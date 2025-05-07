Middlesbrough FC in 'review' mode alongside Hull City as Doncaster Rovers announce squad plans following promotion to League One

MIDDLESBROUGH are the latest Championship club in Yorkshire who plan to conduct an extensive review into their disappointing 2024-25 season - following on from second-tier rivals Hull City.

Both clubs endured very underwhelming reasons for contrasting reasons, with the futures of Michael Carrick and Ruben Selles likely to come under the spotlight in the days and weeks.

While City, play-off candidates last term, only narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign - following Luton’s defeat at West Brom - Boro also endured a season to forget.

Tipped to be firmly among the promotion candidates, Boro had a spasmodic season and missed out on the play-offs following a poor finish to 24-25, which saw some supporters turn against Carrick.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Boro finished in tenth place in a season which saw sixth-placed Bristol City qualify for the end-of-season lottery with a record-equalling low tally of 68 points.

Riverside bosses are set to undertake a thorough post-mortem into events over the past nine months rather than rushing into any major decisions, with any knee-jerk reactions likely to be unlikely.

Carrick was handed a show of support by owner Steve Gibson in late winter following an alarming run of form.

Speaking after his side’s final-day loss at Coventry, the former Manchester United legend, who was appointed in November 2022 and is the longest serving Championship boss, announced his desire to stay.

Doncaster Rovers' Billy Sharp scores versus Bradford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meanwhile, newly-crowned League Two champions Doncaster Rovers have announced their retained list and are in discussions with Billy Sharp over fresh terms - raising the prospect of the veteran striker playing at the club past his 40th birthday in February.

Sharp, who is out of contract shortly, netted 12 times in all competitions.

One player who will not be playing on is defender Richard Wood, who is to retire from professional football following a distinguished career - incorporating memorable spells at Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wood turns 40 in July.