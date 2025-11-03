Middlesbrough's next Championship game given extra spice with Leicester City boss Marti Cifuentes 'in trouble'
Rob Edwards’ side were brushed aside by Watford at the weekend, losing 3-0 at Vicarage Road. However, a midweek meeting with Leicester marks an opportunity for a quick recovery.
Edwards has been linked with the vacant post at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has insisted his full focus remains on his current club.
It is not the only narrative heading into the Tuesday night fixture at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester’s boss seemingly under growing pressure.
The Foxes have a talented squad but are languishing in 14th place after just four wins in 13 league games.
Marti Cifuentes claim made
According to former scout Mick Brown, there is “no doubt” Cifuentes is in trouble.
He told Football Insider: “There’s no doubt the manager is in trouble. If you’re not winning games, especially in a side where you would’ve expected them to be challenging high up the table, questions are going to be asked.
“But I’m not convinced the board there have a clear strategy with the path they’re on, where they want to go and how they’re going to get there.
“They’ve made some calamitous decisions over the last few years which ended up with them getting relegated and now they’re in a very difficult position.
“So if they sack the manager now, they have to know what’s coming next, and they have to get it right because if they don’t it could have major repercussions.
“But form his point of view, he has to start picking up results quickly, because if their form continues like this there’s no way he can stay on.”
Middlesbrough sit second in the Championship table, with Frank Lampard’s Coventry City still at the summit despite their 3-2 defeat to Wrexham on Friday (October 31).