Middlesbrough FC hand key off-field role to ex-Huddersfield Town and Stoke City defender Tommy Smith

Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:23 GMT
Middlesbrough have handed a key off-field role to former Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Smith.

A retired right-back, Smith was given his break in the senior game by Huddersfield after being released by Manchester City.

He went on to make 200 appearances for the Terriers, helping the club seal promotion to the Premier League in 2017. He left in 2019, spending three years with Stoke City.

Middlesbrough came calling in 2022 but injury hampered his spell at the Riverside. After just 47 outings for the club, he called time on his playing career in February.

Tommy Smith made 47 appearances for Middlesbrough before hanging up his boots.placeholder image
Tommy Smith made 47 appearances for Middlesbrough before hanging up his boots. | Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

However, Smith’s association with the club will continue as he has landed the role of loans manager. His role will involve keeping in contact with loaned-out players and their respective clubs to track progress.

Tommy Smith on new role

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. When Kieran [Scott, head of football] offered me the role, I didn’t have to think twice.

“It’s a fantastic football club and I’ve really felt a part of it since I arrived as a player, so I’m over the moon to be carrying on, albeit in a slightly different role.

“I’m really grateful to the football club for how they’ve been with me through the last two years. The support I’ve had through the injury and the retirement is something I’ll be eternally grateful for.

Tommy Smith made 200 appearances for Huddersfield Town between 2013 and 2019.placeholder image
Tommy Smith made 200 appearances for Huddersfield Town between 2013 and 2019. | David Rogers/Getty Images

“The club have shown a lot of trust in me to ask me to do this role and it’s something I don’t take lightly.

“The role is all about getting the best out of the players who are out on loan. I’ll be able to watch them train and play, be in regular contact and ultimately try to give them the best opportunity to come back and make a difference to the football club.”

Early retirement

When Smith retired in February, he said: “When I ruptured my Achilles on October 23, 2023, I had full belief and confidence that I would come back fitter and stronger than I was before.

“Unfortunately, after 15 months of extensive rehab and on the back of some really tough conversations with the medical team at Middlesbrough, along with the best foot and ankle consultant in the UK, I have now decided to retire from professional football.”

