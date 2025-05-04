'Awful feeling' as Middlesbrough FC reflect on disappointing end to season of promise

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Michael Carrick admitted Middlesbrough were left “deflated and hurt” after missing out on the Championship play-offs.

It was Boro who probably shaded a goalless first 43 minutes at a packed-out CBS Arena.

However, at that point the hosts broke the deadlock when Rudoni rose highest to head home a super cross from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Both sides struck the woodwork in the second period, before Rudoni bagged his second goal late on to send the home fans wild.

Boro ended the campaign in 10th place – a huge disappointment for their fans following an inconsistent second half of the season.

Boss Michael Carrick reflected on a game and a season where they just did not have enough.

“It’s an awful feeling – there’s no getting away from it,” said Carrick. “The disappointment among the group is huge. I think you could see that after the game.

“We’re all so deflated and hurt, and we all care so much about this football club. I couldn’t have asked any more from the players – I thought they played really well.

“Conceding the first goal just before half-time gave Coventry something to hold on to, though we came out in the second half and played well in so many ways.

“We had opportunities, hit the woodwork and their keeper was making saves, but then we’ve been caught on a breakaway at the end.

“This one game wasn’t the story of the season though, looking back on it as a whole, we’ve just come up a little bit short.

“We wanted a little bit more of course, but without doubt the lads will learn a lot from this experience.”

