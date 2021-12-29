Blackpool 1 Middlesbrough 2 - player ratings

CROWD FAVOURITE: Andraz Sporar repaid the support he got from the away end with a quite brilliant goal

At times they rode their luck and it seemed to have run out when Shane Lavery equalised in stoppage time but Boro refused to come home without maximum points and have the sort of confidence and belief to make that happen.

Joe Lumley - Blackpool scored once and hit the woodwork twice but Lumley did not have many saves he could make 6

Anfernee Dijksteel - did a good job on the right of a back three 6

Sol Bamba - solid as ever at centre-back against the considerable aerial threat of Gary Madine 7

Dael Fry - one particularly good intervention to stop Jerry Yates running onto a Madine flick 7

Isiah Jones - two goals capped an outstanding performance by the in-form wing-back 8

Paddy McNair - did a good job pulling the strings in midfield 7

Marcus Tavernier - not at his best 5

Lee Peltier - missed a good early chance but put in a good shift at wing-back 6

Andraz Sporar - scored a quite beautiful goal to reward the fans who sang his name all night 7

Onel Hernandez - missed his big chance one on one and was substituted as soon as Sporar broke the deadlock 5

Substitutes:

Duncan Watmore (for Hernandez, 61) - created a good chance for Crooks and scored the all-important winner 7

Uche Ikpeazu (for Sporar, 73) - did a decent job at centre-forward 6