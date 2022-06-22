Chris Wilder promises more signings as Middlesbrough return to pre-season training

Wilder turned Boro into play-off contenders after arriving at the club last autumn but they ultimately fell short, finishing seventh.

Middlesbrough returned for pre-season training this week and Wilder stated his belief that the club will be able to secure the right transfer targets in order to mount a challenge at the top end of the Championship table next campaign.

“We want to get out of the blocks in pre-season," Wilder told the club website.

"There’s no short-cuts, there’s plenty of work going on and we’re all looking to get stuck in. Everyone is in good shape and that shows me they understand we mean business.

“The fans I’ve seen holiday – there’s Boro fans wherever you go - they’re all looking forward to the new season. We’ve got to set ourselves up for what we hope will be an enjoyable and successful campaign.

He continued: “It’s always been an attractive to club to come with the history and tradition but when you look at how we did last season and the FA Cup run - it’s an attractive club to join.

"And if we can pull some big players to the club – and we will – there’ll be others come in who we feel we can make us strong.”

CHRIS WILDER: Has promised more signings at Middlesbrough this summer. Picture: PA Wire.

Boro started pre-season with some positive news as Jonny Howson put pen to paper on a new deal at the Riverside Stadium while Liam Roberts joined the club on a two-year deal.

Middlesbrough players have returned to a renovation work being undertaken at their Rockliffe training complex, as the club looks to enhance the facility.

“We’ve made a few renovations at Rockliffe,” added Wilder.