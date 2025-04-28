EFL TV selections as games featuring nine Yorkshire clubs are only available via Sky Sports Plus

Sky Sports have announced the games which will be getting the full treatment on the final weekend of the Football League season.

All the final-round Championship matches will be available to watch on Sky Sports on Saturday, with matches kicking off at 12.30pm, but the vast majority only to Sky Sports Plus viewers. The same is true of games in Leagues One and Two, even though their matches kick off at 3pm.

With no National League fixtures on Saturday as the Conference concludes on the bank holiday Monday and the northern and southern divisions finished last week, the usual "blackout" is not in operation.

But most matches will only get a limited service.

Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town are amongst the teams selected for the full service, and for viewing by armchair fans who do not have Sky Sports Plus.

Middlesbrough have an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs if they can win at a Coventry City side currently sat in the last available place. That game will be on Sky Main Event.