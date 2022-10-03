Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder sacked by Middlesbrough with the club in Championship relegation zone

The ex-Sheffield United boss joined the club last autumn and took them to within one place of the play-offs as they finished seventh.

Boro ended last campaign with inconsistent results and with just two wins and 10 points from 11 games this term, Wilder has now been relieved of his duties.

In total they have picked up just 21 points from their last 20 games.

Middlesborough have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement confirmed: “Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect.

“Leo Percovich will take over first team affairs in the interim basis, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris and his staff for all their hard work over the past 11 months.”

On Saturday, Boro slumped to a 1-0 loss at Coventry City. It was their sixth loss from 12 games in all competitions with the club also losing to League One Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, Wilder dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Premier League Bournemouth and said his focus was on getting Boro’s season back on track.

He said: “[There’s] 18 months left in my contract and all focus of turning our positive performances into positive results that ultimately will see us go up the division.”

On Saturday, he bemoaned it was the same old story for his side as Viktor Gyokeres’ goal earned victory for Coventry.

“The concession of the goal is yet again small details,” said Wilder. “We have three throws on the left-hand side and we give every throw away, then from the third one they counter, one ball, and we talk about the threat of (Matt) Godden and most importantly Gyokeres running down the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my centre-halves, who’s the quickest centre-half in the club, tries to play offside and you’re just scratching your head.

“The level of attention and detail that goes into analysis, we’ve watched Coventry all last year and we’ve watched them this year, their main threat is Gyokeres and I thought he was the best player on the pitch.