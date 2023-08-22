FORMER MIDDLESBROUGH defender Nathan Wood - now at Swansea City - is the subject of a £10m offer from Championship outfit Southampton.

Wood, son of former Boro and Crystal Palace defender Dean Gordon, is wanted by his former manager at Swansea in Russell Martin, who moved to the south coast earlier this summer.

Wood, who only moved to Swansea from Boro in the 2022 close-season, excelled last term in the Principality and played in 40 of the Swans' league games last term.

Wood, who became Boro's youngest player to ever make his debut at 16 years and 75 days in August 2018, was linked with Brentford earlier this summer with Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly monitoring his form.

It's unknown whether Boro negotiated any kind of sell-on fee into the deal that saw him head to Wales.